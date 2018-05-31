One person critically hurt in Olathe crash

Posted 9:03 am, May 31, 2018, by

OLATHE, Kan. — Police say one person suffered critical injuries in a Thursday morning crash near New Century Air Center in Olathe. Police tell FOX 4 that one vehicle was involved and the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m.

FOX 4 will update this story as authorities release more details.