Police involved in standoff with driver who fled traffic stop in Claycomo

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Police are engaged in a standoff Thursday afternoon with a driver who fled from a traffic stop.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a Claycomo officer attempted to pull over the driver just before noon Thursday near Highway 69 and Bryant.

Officials said the driver fled on foot and pointed a gun at the officer, but no shots were fired.

The suspect has been contained to an apartment complex, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said nearby buildings are being evacuated.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.