With differing views for Northland, race for Missouri State Senate seat gets heated in Clay County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Some Clay County residents will vote in a special election Tuesday to fill the office of Missouri State Senator for District 17, and there's a heated race going on for the seat.

The seat became empty after Ryan Silvey was appointed to the Missouri Public Service Commission. Voters have the choice between Republican candidate Kevin Corlew or Democratic candidate Lauren Arthur.

The candidates say the upcoming election is about two different visions when it comes to representing the Northland in Jefferson City.

"I have seen over the last four years in Jeff City that the priorities of billionaires and corporations get put ahead of the priorities of everyday working Missourians,” Arthur said. “I grew up in the area. I understand our community’s needs.”

"I think I have the experience in being an independent voice for the Northland,” Corlew said. “This is an area that puts the focus on our communities and families first.”

Here's an overview of each of the candidates:

Lauren Arthur (D)

A former school teacher born and raised in the Northland, where she lives with her husband

Currently serving her second term as State Representative for District 18

Priorities: Education, economic growth, healthcare, accountable government

To see Arthur’s legislative history, click here.

To see Arthur’s voting record, click here.

To visit Arthur’s campaign website, click here.

Kevin Corlew (R)

An attorney and former youth leader who lives in Kansas City with his family

Currently serving his second term as State Representative for District 14

Priorities: Economy, education, improving infrastructure, public safety

To see Corlew’s legislative history, click here.

To see Corlew’s voting record, click here.

To visit Corlew’s campaign website, click here.

Watch the full unedited interviews with the candidates in the video players below. They discuss their vision for the Northland, Gov. Eric Grietens’ resignation, the heated political ads currently playing on television and much more with FOX4’s Zac Summers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video