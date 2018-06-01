Three killed, three seriously hurt in crash stemming from chase on 23rd Street near I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A serious crash on Friday afternoon left three people dead and three others seriously injured.

Police say 23rd Street is shut down between Interstate 435 and Television Place in Blue Summit after a crash involving two vehicles.

Independence police began chasing a blue Jeep at 23rd and Maywood after getting a report that it was stolen. The driver of that Jeep eventually hit a silver Dodge sedan and went into a ditch near Television Place.

Two people who were in the Jeep died, and one person in the Dodge was killed.

Three others in the Jeep were hurt -- two critically and another who is in serious condition. Those people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police expect 23rd Street to remain closed for at least three hours through 8 p.m.

FOX 4 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the chase and subsequent crash. We'll provide updates during newscasts and on this page, refresh for updates.