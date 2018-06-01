Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2018 kicks off in KC: Here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The ninth-annual Big Slick KC weekend is here, and it's all to support a local cause.

Catch highlights of all the weekend's fun on FOX4 News. Here's what you need to know about the star-studded weekend:

THE EVENTS

Friday, June 1:

Celebrity Softball Tournament at 5 p.m. before the Royals vs. Oakland Athletics game at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 2:

Big Slick Block Party -- Runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public at Prairie Fire. You can see your favorite stars as they walk the red carpet.

Pinstripes at Prairie Fire -- Doors open at 10 a.m.; the tournament beings at 10:30 a.m. The $2,500 tickets for the celebrity bowling match have already sold out, unfortunately.

Party and auction -- Held at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, this is a 21 and up event. The VIP Party begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 8 p.m. All tickets for this event are sold out.

THE HOSTS

David Koechner -- The Tipton, Missouri, native has appeared on television shows such as "The Office" and "Superior Donuts" as well as both "Anchorman" movies.

Rob Riggle -- Rob Riggle was raised in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South and KU before making it big and starring in movies like "Step Brothers" and "The Hangover." He has also appeared on "Satruday Night Live" and "The Daily Show."

Paul Rudd -- Another "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" alum, Paul Rudd is also a writer and producer. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and also attended KU.

Jason Sudeikis -- Growing up in Overland Park, Jason Sudeikis began taking classes at the Comedy Sportz Theater, which is now called Comedy City in Kansas City. His credits include "We're the Millers" and "Horrible Bosses."

Eric Stonestreet -- Eric Stonestreet currently stars as Cameron Tucker on "Modern Family." Before making it big in Hollywood, Stonestreet was born and raised in KCK. He attended college at Kansas State University.

THE CELEBRITY GUESTS

Adam Devine

Al Roker

Angela Kinsey

Beth Dover

Blake Vogt

Charissa Thompson

Bret Saberhagen

Charlie Day

David Dastmalchian

Chris Daughtry

Chris Harrison

David Cook

Hilarie Burton

David Wain

Eliza Coupe

Eugene Mirman

Kevin Pollak

Jake Tapper

Ian Gomez

Joe Lo Truglio

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Laura Marano

Kevin Rahm

Martin Starr

Samm Levine

Rich Eisen

Michael Ian Black

Robert Smigel

Taran Killam

Sarah Tiana

Sarah Chalke

Seth Herzog

Tony Gonzalez

Will Forte

THE CHARITY

Since 2010, Big Slick has raised over $6 million for Children's Mercy Hospital. C

hildren's Mercy was founded in 1897 and serves a 150 county area in Kansas and Missouri. The hospital employs more that 750 doctors and thousands of nurses. The hospital has consistently been ranked as one of "America's Best Children's Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report.