Blue Springs police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at apartment complex

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police say one man is dead and officers arrested a suspect in a Friday morning shooting.

Police say the victim is 27-year-old Jordan Schiager.

Investigators say they went to the reported shooting at about 6 a.m. at the Burr Oak Apartments. The complex is in the 3400 block of NW Duncan Road, which is just north of Interstate 70 at the NW R. D. Mize exit.

Details about what led up to the shooting and the suspect’s identity haven’t been released yet. Police say although the investigation is ongoing, there is no danger to the community. FOX4 will update this story with more information when prosecutors file formal charges.