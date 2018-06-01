Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith donates gear to Lee’s Summit thrift store to benefit charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- For Summer Youngkin, Claudia’s Closet is a labor of love.

“We sell mens, womens, kids clothing and shoes,” Youngkin said.

The store sells on-trend clothes and accessories for affordable prices. But people who shop here can do more than just score good deals. All of the proceeds from sales are donated to charity.

“We`ve been averaging between $400-$700 a month that we give away. Everything beyond rent and operating costs is given to the charity,” Youngkin explained.

Youngkin picks a different charity to donate to each month. All are small, local nonprofits that serve people in the community.

“It`s easy to give, and people get excited to bring their stuff here because they can see the impact that it's making,” Youngkin said.

During the month of June, Claudia's Closet could see a lot more customers than they've seen during this first six months of operation, thanks to a big donation from close family friends Elizabeth and Alex Smith.

“When he got traded, we were so bummed, personally, from a personal standpoint. We really loved them. And Liz said, 'Hey, I`m going to give you a bunch of the old Chiefs stuff,' and I said, 'Cool, yeah, I`ll take it,'” Youngkin said.

A car full of new and exclusive Kansas City Chiefs gear that once belonged to the franchise quarterback is now being passed on so it can benefit others in the metro area. The gear includes pants, shirts, jackets, hats, even kids clothes bearing the number 11.

“That`s when Liz told me that he was involved with this `Yes` program for the last few years,” Youngkin said.

The Youth Educational Success, or YES, program is a product of local nonprofit Cornerstones of Care. The program aims to get more foster children attending and graduating from higher education programs.

“I want it to go to something that will continue his legacy of what he did here,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin said she’ll bring all of the gear to Claudia`s Closet on Saturday.

Some items will be put out for sale, and others will be featured in a silent auction to raise more money for the charity Smith and his family are passionate about.

For sale details and other information, visit their website or Facebook page.