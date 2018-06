Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ICELAND -- Beneath the gorgeous, green, rolling hills and cascading waterfalls of Iceland are countless meandering lava caves.

The volcanic island nation is (literally) a hotbed of geothermic activity, with hot springs and vast fields of lava rock a mainstay of Icelandic scenery.

Karli Ritter toured Víðgelmir, the country's largest lava cave, and FOX4 cameras were rolling to bring you along for the trip!