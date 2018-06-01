FOX4 Forecast: Steamy Friday, Stormy Saturday…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After finishing the second warmest May on record in Kansas City, we start the month of June with a toasty Friday high in the middle 90s! Severe storms that form in Nebraska tonight will roll down into Missouri by early Saturday, and I am concerned about the threat for strong straight line winds with those storms. Above average temperatures will continue into June, and you can see the trends in the updated Long Ranger.

