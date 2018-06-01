× Sarah Palin coming to KC to endorse former Air Force pilot for Missouri’s US Senate seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired B-2 stealth bomber pilot is banking on a big endorsement to boost his chances in the August primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

FOX4 has confirmed that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who also ran as John McCain’s vice president hopeful in 2008, will travel to Kansas City later this month to endorse Tony Monetti.

No firm details are being released, but a campaign spokeswoman said a public rally as well as a private VIP fundraiser are being planned.

Monetti is an Air Force Academy graduate who spent more than 20 years in the military. His Air Force career included serving as a B-2 stealth bomber pilot, and as a major he ran the 509th Bomb Wing’s safety office. Upon retirement he became the University of Central Missouri’s assistant dean in aviation.

Palin is scheduled to endorse Monetti on June 27 during her Kansas City stop. The spokeswoman said details on her visit and public appearances could be released as early as next week.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has been considered the GOP’s front-runner but has faced pressure for his role in the investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Hawley recommended Greitens be prosecuted for tampering in the use of an email list from his nonprofit. Greitens was indicted, but that charge was dropped as part of a deal that led to his resignation Friday.

Greitens supporters accused Hawley of being biased since he called on Greitens to resign. Hawley’s supporters and Hawley have said he was simply doing his job to enforce the law.

Monetti has not shied away from President Donald Trump, and in fact his first major endorsement came from Sebastian Gorka, a former deputy assistant to Trump.