Surveillance camera catches thief breaking in to Blue Springs family’s car

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A thief tried to break-in to a Blue Springs family and several other families' cars, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a man opening the locked car door and rummaging through her things. Then the camera captures him walking to several other parked cars along the street. Watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Now, Taylor and her family want to warn others so their neighbors do not become the target.

"I could not believe that it had happened. I mean, it is scary to know we live in an area where anything can happen at anytime," Taylor said.

The metro mom said the thief didn't steal anything expensive, but she realized he could have taken the keys to the family garage.

Summer typically brings a spike in break-ins. More than 20 vehicle break-ins have been reported since the beginning of May, according to the Blue Springs Community Crime Map.

Taylor reported the break-in to the police and filed a police report. Police said it is important to never leave valuables in your car and try to park in lit areas.