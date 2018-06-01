Thief breaking into cars, targeting parents dropping kids off at day care in Lee’s Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee's Summit police are investigating a serial robber who's going to day care centers and stealing from cars as parents quickly drop their kids off inside.

“I pulled in to drop her off. I pulled in to this first parking spot, and I had everything in my car. I put my phone down. I had my purse, my lunch. My keys were still in the ignition, everything, and we jump out and run in,” Jodi Brase said.

It was just before 7 a.m. when Brase dropped off her daughter at Little Learners Daycare and Preschool in Lee's Summit.

“Quick hug, bye love you, came back out, and as I come out that first set of doors, I see a black car leaving from this second parking spot, which I knew wasn`t there before because I whipped into this spot,” Brase said. “I go to my car to get in and notice in the passenger seat my purse is gone."

She tried to find the car to see if she could get a license plate number -- but it was gone.

“They had a similar incident occur a couple miles away at another day care, same car description as the one I had given,” Brase said.

And a similar scenario.

“I parked and then got him out of the car, walked in, signed him in, did what I had to do inside, had to wait for the door to get open, took him in, said goodbye, told the teacher a little information about what happened with the clock-in and then walked out,” Hannah Lukenbill said.

Less than 30 minutes before the thief stole from Brase's vehicle, Lukenbill was taking her son to Elite Start Preschool -- less than 2 miles away from Little Learners.

“I discovered a broken, shattered window, and my purse was gone,” Lukenbill said.

She said her car was locked, her driver`s side window was bashed in, and she was inside less than two minutes.

“They had to have scoped out every day care they hit. They have to scope it out and know who does what, what cars, everything,” Lukenbill said.

Both women believe they were being watched.

In both day cares' surveillance videos, you can see the same car wait for them to go inside before driving up, taking their purses and driving off. And it all happens in under two minutes.

They believe parents in a hurry are the targets.

“Quick, on the run, in a hurry, trying to get to work, just running the kids in,” Brase said.

Lee’s Summit police are getting the surveillance footage and are investigating.

“Always either lock your car or take your purse inside with you, even it`s just going to be a couple minutes because all it took was a couple minutes,” Brase said.

“No matter if it`s going to be five seconds, two minutes or longer, just grab it,” Lukenbill said.