Cherry-Almond Farro Salad
All you need:
1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups sweet cherries, pitted and halved
1/2 cup edamame, shell removed
1/4 cup slivered almonds
3 tablespoons finely diced red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
1 cup farro, cooked Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional:
½ cup feta cheese
All you do:
1.Whisk vinegar and olive oil in large bowl.
2.Add cherries, edamame, almonds, onion, mint and the farro. Gently stir to combine. Top with feta cheese if desired. Makes 6 servings, about ¾ cup each