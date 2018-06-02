Overnight storm downs trees, leaves thousands without power across metro

A thunderstorm system that rolled across the metro area Friday night into Saturday downed trees and limbs and left thousands of residents without electricity Saturday morning.

Kansas City Power & Light said more than 90,000 customers were without power. By Saturday afternoon, the company said they had gotten that number down to 67,000, adding that many people would likely still be without power until Sunday.

Storm Update: We have around 67,000 customers without power, down from a peak of 90,000 customers out this morning. While we are optimistic that we will be able to get a large number of customers restored today, restoration efforts will likely continue past today. pic.twitter.com/hJueYvERzr — KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) June 2, 2018

You can see up-to-date information with KCP&L’s interactive Outage Map.

Meanwhile, folks across the metro are busy cleaning up limbs and downed trees, and some were surveying the damage left by the storm.

On 135th Street in Olathe, the storm took down a 2-story garage under construction, one viewer said.

Lee’s Summit was also hit particularly hard by the severe weather. Summit Waves water park was without power and closed on Saturday.