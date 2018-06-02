Teen charged in deadly Grandview shooting of 16-year-old during gun purchase meet-up

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Kansas City teen has been charged in the Grandview shooting that killed 16-year-old Tyson White

Ja’quann L. McCarver, 18, is charged with 2nd degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, McCarver told Grandview police that he met White in the area of 119th and Holiday in Grandview after White asked him to get a gun for protection.

When White met McCarver to give him money for the gun, McCarver told investigators he decided to keep the gun and take the money. White left the vehicle where they had met and McCarver shot him, prosecutors say.

McCarver told investigators he fired a shot at White, but he said did not mean to kill him.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.