Raytown man charged with SWAT team-involved standoff

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man has been charged with a standoff and shooting, and prosecutors say more charges could be filed in the coming days.

Court papers allege Sommerville shot a man at an apartment near 63rd Street and Ash. Sommerville allegedly refused to talk to police and leave the apartment, so Raytown police asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team to assist. A news release indicates that a form of tear gas was used inside the apartment to get Sommerville out. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out, then released to police custody.

The shooting victim should recover.