After weeks of recovery, Mo. boy hit with foul ball walks back into stadium, throws out first pitch

DIAMOND, Mo. — The 7-year-old Missouri boy who suffered debilitating injuries when a foul ball struck him in the head at a college baseball game last month threw out the first pitch of a minor league game Friday.

A line-drive foul ball struck Dawson Hirshey, of Diamond, during a Missouri Southern State University baseball game on April 13. The injury caused bleeding in his brain, several mini-strokes and the loss of movement.

Dawson returned home last week after receiving treatment at a Kansas City children's hospital for the subdural hematoma, the Joplin Globe reported . Doctors had to remove part of Dawson's skull to relieve pressure in his head, and he now wears a special protective hat and walks with a leg brace.

"With the brace, he gets around pretty good," said Dawson's father, Nick Hirshey. "The physical therapist thinks he's doing great. If he gets some more movement in that (left) foot, he'll be in good shape."

Dawson has one last upcoming surgery to fill the hole in his skull. Doctors haven't set a date for the surgery yet.

He was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch Friday at a Joplin Outlaws' game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, where he was injured. He said was excited about the opportunity.

Dawson's parents were hesitant but said it would give the family a chance to thank friends, relatives, co-workers and community members who donated money and time to help with their son's recovery.

"It's going to be tough to walk back in there," Dawson's mom, Alicia Hughes-Hirshey, said before the pitch. "I could easily never go there again. But I know I need to be brave and strong, just like Dawson. If he can do it, I can, too. What better testimony is there than to see him out there?"

