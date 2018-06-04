× Kauffman Stadium comes in at no. 10 on PETA’s 2018 list of ‘Vegan-Friendly Ballparks’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever Kauffman Stadium made PETA’s annual list of ‘Vegan-Friendly Ballparks.’

The home of the Kansas City Royals rounded out the top 10 thanks to menu items such as the animal-free Philly cheesesteak, vegan coleslaw and a meat-free Beyond Burger.

“From top-of-the-line veggie burgers to zesty tacos, the Kansas City Royals are knocking it out of the park with delicious animal-friendly stadium snacks,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release. “All the compassionate ballparks on PETA’s list are proving that vegan eating is as American as baseball and apple pie.”

Here’s the full list:

1. Target Field (Minnesota Twins)

2. Globe Life Park in Arlington (Texas Rangers)

3. Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians)

4. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates)

5. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

6. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays)

7. Citi Field (New York Mets)

8. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

9. Safeco Field (Seattle Mariners)

10. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals)