FOX4 Weather Forecast: Iffy Monday showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a weak disturbance that will roll through today... it's increasing cloud cover early this morning. Late morning into early afternoon, there could be some scattered, light rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the seasonable weather because the heat creeps back in. Details in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check out the latest forecast video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page