Lee’s Summit West grad killed in Las Vegas drive-by shooting

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Family of a 2013 Lee’s Summit West graduate are left wondering why he was gunned down on a Las Vegas street over the weekend.

Raheem Rice, 23, was shot in the back near a house party in the 6100 block of Novelty Drive.

“I couldn’t understand how that could happen to my nephew. All day yesterday it just seemed surreal," Lasondra Rice said.

Rice said the University of Nevada-Las Vegas student had a smile that could light up a room. He appears to have an innocent bystander in the drive-by shooting. The victim's dad called shortly after the 1:01 a.m. shooting Sunday.

“I’ve never seen my brother-in-law cry, and he couldn’t hardly get the words out," she said.

A 17-year old was also injured in the shooting. Police say they have no suspects or motive. A black sedan was spotted making a u-turn before someone inside opened fire on the crowd. Police had broken up the party nearby shortly before. Police say both victims arrived in the neighborhood after police originally left.

Lasandra Rice is sure her nephew wasn’t the target.

“This whole thing was wrong place at the absolute wrong time and it’s just wrong and I’m tired of it, I’m tired of hearing these stories, whether it’s Las Vegas, Chicago, or Kansas City I’m tired of it.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Raheem's burial costs.