Number of babies born with opioid use side effects climbs 358 percent in 5 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Specialists on both sides of the state line are fighting to combat opioid addiction in mothers and their children.

State leaders and experts will meet Monday for the KC Perinatal Recovery Collaborative to address ways to combat and treat addiction.

The event will open the floor to experts that are dealing with this on a national level to help local organizations find their best method to treat.

Experts say Missouri children born with opioid use side effects has climbed 358 percent over five years, and it's an issue plaguing more families seemingly by the day. Doctors call this neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Children are born with withdrawal symptoms, tremors and even suffering from seizures due to the mother's opioid use.

The rate at which mothers and children are suffering is bringing state leaders and experts together to try to gain some ground on a problem impacting so many.

UMKC is among several local organizations tasked with finding ways to treat and help those suffering from addiction. Just this year UMKC received an $8 million federal grant to help care providers who treat opioid-use disorders.