8 local startup businesses part of accelerator program make final pitches to potential customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A unique partnership designed to create innovative products and services is teaming up eight startup firms with two big Kansas City companies.

The businesses are at the National World War I Museum to show how they're growing through mentoring and collaboration.

Sprint and the Dairy Farmers of America have selected small startups to be part of their accelerator program.

As part of demonstration day, the firms are making their pitch to potential customers and investors.

The 90-day program helps startups such as Two Cool Chix, tap into corporate expertise to build their products, brand and marketing.

The all-natural ice cream sandwich company produces a treat free of artificial ingredients and gums.

Two Cool Chix just landed a deal to sell their dairy product through Whole Foods.

"We are based in New York, so I feel like everybody is trying to make it in the food industry," said Sharon Monahan, co-founder of Two Cool Chix. "There food is a sport. In New York City, it’s everywhere. So, I think it’s very difficult, but having the DFA team behind us and being able to say DFA when we are talking to buyers and other people in the industry, I think it’s very respected."

While Dairy Farmers of America focuses on food based startups where dairy is an ingredient, Sprint is helping nurture tech startups focused on mobility, artificial intelligence and automation.

It's hoped that some of the companies who go through the accelerator program may see value in Kansas City and set up operations here.