Brookside Poultry Company’s recipe for duck brine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Get out of your comfort zone this summer with a new recipe. FOX4 food scout Stewart Lane recently checked out Brookside Poultry Company and said it's a place for the whole family. He even brought some of their famous fried chicken by the morning show and Michelle Bogowith and Mark Alford were fans. While the restaurant wouldn't share their secret chicken brine recipe with him, they did share their duck brine recipe.

Duck Brine

3 cups orange juice

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup salt

1 cup sugar

2 tbls. Ground black pepper

6 cups cold water

Directions:

Mix well and place duck in brine for 3-4 days, drain and pat dry and roast at 280 for 4 hours then turn to 400 for 15 minutes.

