Democrat Lauren Arthur wins Northland’s District 17 seat in Missouri Senate

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Democrat Lauren Arthur has won the Missouri Senate District 17 seat in the Northland, according to unofficial results.

After a heated race, certain Clay County residents voted in a special election Tuesday to fill the office. The seat became empty after Ryan Silvey was appointed to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

According to the Clay County election board's website, with all precincts reporting, 14,674 people -- or 59.61 percent -- voted for Arthur over Republican candidate Kevin Corlew and write-in candidates.

"I'm very excited and I'm humbled that I get to serve as senator for Clay County, an area where I grew up, an area that I love so much," Arthur told FOX4's Zac Summers.

Corlew is an attorney and former youth leader who lives in Kansas City with his family. He is currently serving his second term as state representative for District 14.

Arthur said Corlew called to concede in the race as results were rolling in, indicating a victory for Arthur.

"He was very gracious and complimented me on a hard-fought race, and I'm grateful for his gracious call," Arthur said.

Arthur is a former school teacher, born and raised in the Northland where she currently lives with her husband. She's currently serving her second term as state representative for House District 18. Her political priorities are education, economic growth, healthcare and accountable government.

"I think our message resonated with voters and that we talked about issues that affect working families and making sure that we're investing in Missourians, that we have great public schools, that we protect the rights of workers and that we're going to clean up the culture of corruption in Jefferson City," Arthur said.

