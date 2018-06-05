× KC native, fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York apartment

NEW YORK CITY — Law enforcement officials confirm that well-known fashion designer Kate Spade is dead.

According to TMZ, someone found her dead inside her New York City apartment on Park Avenue.

Law enforcement officials say it appears she took her own life.

She was just 55.

Spade was well known for her line of handbags and trendy apparel for young women.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops, including one on the Country Club Plaza, and outlet stores, including one at the Legends, across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

She is a graduate of St. Teresa’s Academy in Kansas City.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.