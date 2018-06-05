UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old woman from KC found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the missing 29-year-old woman was found safe Tuesday night.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman Tuesday night, officials say.

Erin Wilson was last seen Tuesday leaving the area of N.W. 79th Terrace in KCMO in a green 2000 Mercury Mountaineer SUV (pictured below) with the Missouri license plate AG1-M6J.

Police say the 5-foot-10 woman weighing 120 pounds was wearing a black shirt and black pants and has dyed her hair dark blue.

Anyone who sees Erin is asked to call 911 or KC police at 816-234-5136.