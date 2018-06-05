KC family wakes up to find multiple bullet holes in walls outside apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family woke up to a scary situation early Tuesday--someone fired multiple shots into their apartment.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. near 48th and Breckenridge at the Orchard Apartments.

Numerous people called 911. One person said it sounded as if 10 shots were fired.

Thankfully no one was shot. The gunshots did cause glass to shatter, which injured at least one child inside the apartment.

Police say it is not clear who fired the shots, but the people living in the apartment think they may know who the suspect is.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.