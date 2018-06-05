Lenexa accountant facing charges after allegedly not filing clients’ tax returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Lenexa accountant is in big trouble for not filing his clients’ taxes returns and holding onto their documentation.

Allen Matthews appeared Tuesday in Johnson County Court, charged with criminal deprivation of property, assault and battery.

Court documents name nine victims, but FOX4 found many more people who said they were scammed.

“It has been great and a great experience right up until this time last year,” a woman who asked not to be identified said.

She said she and her husband had Matthews handle their taxes for more than 10 years.

After handing over their documents for 2016, she couldn't get Matthews to send her copies of her returns. The woman said she was forced to take matters into her own hands after multiple cancelled appointments and unreturned calls, emails and text messages.

“I showed up on the doorstep and said I am not leaving until I get the paperwork,” the former client said.

The paperwork Matthews handed over was not what she expected.

“I thought I was going to get copies for 2016 along with paperwork that was done for 2017, and all I got back were the pages that we had provided him ourselves,” the woman said. “So we didn’t get anything back that was done on our behalf.”

Prosecutors say victims named in the court paperwork had similar experiences, and according to online reviews of Matthews, many more tell the same story.

“I have yet to have them file my 2016 returns, and they won’t send me my paperwork back,” one man wrote.

Another wrote: “Upon dozens of communications I have either been totally ignored or just lied to about the status.”

One woman who went to Matthews' office after not getting replies wrote, “He took me into an office to wait. I told him I needed to leave within 10 minutes and just needed my documents. He told me to sit down, be quiet and shut the door!”

In fact, court documents show Matthews may have been violent with other clients. Besides criminal deprivation of property, he is also charged with battery and assault.

“I am not shocked because, given our own experience, it sounds like we weren’t the only ones,” said Matthews former client, who speculates some sort of personal issue has caused his downfall. “It is unfortunate that it has gotten to this.”

Matthews was given a $25,000 bond, which he is expected to post. He will be back in court June 14.