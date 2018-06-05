Mission of Alex’s Lemonade Stand hits close to home for one group of volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex's Lemonade Stand locations were popping up around the metro area last weekend to help raise money for childhood cancer research.

The stand at the Hy-Vee at Englewood Road and N. Oak Trafficway was dedicated to 1-year-old Ezekiel Smith of Liberty. He has a rare genetic condition that increases his chances of developing cancer throughout his childhood.

Ezekiel's aunt, Lauren Licata, was at the stand and spoke to FOX4 about how much this cause means to her.

"I have to thank it so much because without that, we wouldn't know what's going on with my nephew. And who knows what could happen to him or to any other kid that has such a rare genetic disorder? So it's literally saving thousands of lives," Licata said.

To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has raised more than $150 million, funding over 800 research projects nationally.

You can get involved or make a donation to Alex's Lemonade Stand here.