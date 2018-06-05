Southwest launches fall sale that includes multiple $49 one-way flights from KCI

Posted 7:25 am, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29AM, June 5, 2018

A Southwest airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Los Angeles airport Januray 30, 2017. / AFP / Daniel SLIM (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday.

The sale includes fare to cities such as Chicago, Nashville or Milwaukee for as low as $49 each way.

The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between August 21 and December 12.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.

Click or tap the image for more info. on flights.

 

 