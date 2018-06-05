× Southwest launches fall sale that includes multiple $49 one-way flights from KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday.

The sale includes fare to cities such as Chicago, Nashville or Milwaukee for as low as $49 each way.

The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between August 21 and December 12.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.