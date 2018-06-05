× Suspect steals man’s truck near 45th and Virginia then hits him while driving away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is recovering in the hospital Tuesday after someone stole his work truck then ran into him.

It happened around noon near 45th and Virginia.

Officials on the scene say the man stepped out of his truck to speak with someone at a nearby home when someone jumped in his truck and started to drive off. Police say the owner ran down the street to stand in front of the truck hoping it would stop the thief. The thief did not stop and ran the man over.

The man was reportedly awake and speaking when the ambulance transported him to the hospital.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.