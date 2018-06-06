Driver dies after crash between 2 semis on I-70 in Lafayette County

BATES CITY, Mo. — A crash between two semitrailers on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County has left one driver dead Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers and local police were called to the westbound I-70 crash near Bates City around 3 p.m.

One of the semi drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from their injuries, MSHP said. Officials have not released the victim’s name yet.

Details of what caused the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.