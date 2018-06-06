Enraged McDonald’s manager caught on camera cursing out customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO, Wis. -- A meltdown in a McDonald's drive-thru in Wisconsin involving a customer and a store manager was caught on camera.

According to WITI, Tom Olzewski took his 9-year-old son to McDonald's on Sunday and recorded the manager's rant when he confronted the staff about slow service.

The video shows the enraged employee at the drive-thru window.

Olzewski said he asked for his money back after waiting in the drive-thru line for more than 10 minutes for a single burger. The refund request made the manager lose her cool.

"She just went ballistic right off the bat. She wasn't even willing to talk," Olzewski told WITI.

A second customer's cellphone video from inside the restaurant shows more of the exchange.

"Make your own cheeseburger! Teach your son how to cook a (expletive) hamburger!"

The owner of the franchise issued the following statement to WITI:

“This behavior is not reflective of our organization, and we have been in contact with the customer to offer our deepest apologies while we investigate the incident.”

Olzewski, who worked at McDonald's as a teenager, said he believes the woman should be fired.

"I always thought McDonald's was a good place for kids to start off working and be mentored there properly and that, and after this incident, I wouldn't let my kids work here," said Olzewski.