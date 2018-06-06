Everyone invited to celebrate life of radio legend David Lawrence, raise money for ALS research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lots of people are expected to gather Sunday to celebrate the life of Kansas City radio legend and raise money for ALS research.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. at Kansas City Power and Light District and celebrates the life of David Lawrence from 61 Country. Lawrence died in early May after a battle with ALS.

His family said he lived life to the fullest and now they want to honor him with raising money for a cure.

Lawrence dominated the Kansas City morning show radio on WDAF's sister station for three decades. He retired in 2006. During his time in radio, he raised thousands of dollars for charity including collecting hundred of turkeys for the Salvation Army.