Fire in Lebanon, Mo., kills 5 children, injures woman

Five children are dead and a woman is in the hospital following a fire in Lebanon, Mo., Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home near I-44 and Elm Street just after 9 a.m.

They pulled six people from the home including five children and one adult. All five children were pronounced at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

First responders airlifted the woman to a Springfield, Mo., hospital.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.

Lebanon, Mo., is approximately a three-hour drive southeast of Kansas City.