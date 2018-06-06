× Full deal released shows Greitens acknowledged prosecutor had enough evidence for trial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One day after the Missouri attorney general called it public record, the full agreement between former Governor Eric Greitens and the St. Louis circuit prosecutor has been released.

Parts of the settlement were already public, but the agreement released Wednesday unveiled parts that were redacted initially.

And that new information shows Greitens admitted the state had enough evidence for a jury trial in the felony tampering case regarding use of his nonprofit’s donor list.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped that charge against Greitens in exchange for his resignation.

The stipulation that kept the agreement secret was also unsealed.

In an interesting twist, letters between lawyers that were also released show Gardner argued Greitens actually voided any confidentiality in his resignation statement.

Greitens insisted he had not “committed any offense worthy of this treatment.” The prosecutor said that contradicted the agreement and voided confidentiality.