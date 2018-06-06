× KC Royals trade outfielder Jon Jay for 2 minor league pitchers from Diamondbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals outfielder Jon Jay is headed for Arizona in a new trade announced Wednesday.

The KC Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Elvis Luciano and left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Jay, who joined the Royals in the offseason on a 1-year free agent contract.

Jay was batting .307 with 28 RBIs so far this season.

Luciano and Speier will join two of the Royals’ minor league teams. Luciano, an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic, was 4-1 last season with a 2.84 ERA as part of the Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate.

Speier, a 23-year-old from California, was 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA with the same Double-A team.