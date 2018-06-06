FOX4 Forecast: ORANGE OZONE ALERT!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got an Orange Ozone Alert in place for today. Those with health issues, the elderly and young children should not be outdoors overexerting themselves. We will see afternoon highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers & thunderstorms return starting Thursday. Details on the timing in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page