Metro 8-year-old and family searching for missing stuffed turtle lost at Applebee’s

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County family is frantically searching for missing stuffed animal with sentimental value, and now the restaurant where she lost the toy is joining in the search.

Lisa York and her 8-year-old daughter Lexi stopped by the Applee’s on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park on June 2. Lexi took her stuffed turtle, Bubbie, inside with them, placed it on the table, then they went to the bathroom.

When they got back, they said Bubbie was gone.

But Bubbie wasn’t just any stuffed animal. Nurses at Overland Park Regional gave the stuffed turtle to Lexi in April after her 15-year-old brother suddenly died.

“When I heard he wasn’t going to make it, I was thinking maybe, when the doctors gave it to me, I became really happy, so I named it after my brother,” Lexi said.

Lexi’s mom said her daughter took Bubbie with her everywhere she went, and this is the first time she sat the stuffed toy down in public.

Management at the Overland Park Applebee’s said they haven’t had any luck finding Bubbie.

On Wednesday, management announced they’re offering a $1,000 reward to the person who returns Bubbie to the Overland Park location.

“No little girl should go through something like this, and we are going to do whatever it takes to bring back her friend,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.