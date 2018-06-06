Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl from Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old from Overland Park.

Jaelyn VanMetre was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Foster and was possibly wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes. She might be carrying a blue backpack.

The little girl is described as 4-foot-6, weighing 90 pounds with blond hair.

Anyone who sees Jaelyn or knows of her location is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.