TRAFFIC ALERT: Major portion of I-70 to be shut down in both directions this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- It could be a long weekend for anyone with travel plans along Interstate 70.

MoDOT will close down a 7-mile portion of I-70 between Interstate 435 and Interstate 470 for a $6 million bridge improvement project.

Crews will close traffic in both directions on that portion of the interstate beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT is replacing the aging Crysler Avenue, Pittman Road and Phelps Road bridges spanning I-70.

The agency estimates 120,000 drivers pass through that I-70 corridor on a typical day, which means this weekend closure could impact nearly a quarter of a million vehicles.

More than a dozen ramps and exits will be also be closed during the weekend. You can see a full list here.

Drivers heading eastbound on I-70 will be directed to I-435 southbound, and those heading west on I-70 will be rerouted onto I-470 southbound.

You can see a map of detours here.

MoDOT is urging people to plan ahead and choose the best alternate route for this weekend construction project.