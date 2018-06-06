Woman in custody after allegedly setting fires around Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police took a woman into custody Wednesday morning after she allegedly set small fires around Kauffman Stadium.

Security at Kauffman Stadium first noticed the woman around 5 a.m. and alerted police. Security says the woman was incoherent and lying in Lot M between Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

Stadium surveillance video shows the woman hanging out in the bullpen, setting small fire with toilet paper in center field, behind the pitcher's mound and near another base on the field.

Toby Cook with the Royals says the damage is minimal and it cannot be seen from the stands. He added that this is the first time something like this has ever happened.

It's not clear how long she had been in the stadium or how she got in.

Police say the woman will face city charges. The Royals could also file trespassing charges.

The Royals were in Los Angeles Tuesday to play the Angels. They lost 0-1. Their next home game is Tuesday, June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds.