Crash involving Brinks truck injures one man, sends coins flying for Northland drivers to collect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A busy intersection in the Northland was shut down for hours on Thursday following a serious crash.

“What happened today is that there was this gentleman coming east on 152 (Highway), and I don’t know the circumstances but he hit one of the vehicles on the back and that gentleman has been transported to an area hospital,” Louis Ortiz with KCMO Police said.

Officers said a black pickup suffered the most damage. Firefighters on scene had to use the jaws of life to pry the door open in order to get to the male driver and get him to a local hospital.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a Brinks truck. The company provides secure logistics and cash management services across the United States, so at any given time these trucks could be carrying hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Those are pretty solid vehicles so there’s not much damage; however, there is enough damage that it opened up some of those compartments,” Ortiz said.

That sent a lot of money flying in all directions, covering the road.

“There’s $26,000 -- or over $26,000 worth of change,” Lee Mulinex said, who works with Impact Tow and came to the site to help clean up the change and get the highway back open.

“Everything -- pennies, nickels, dimes quarters and the gold dollars was scattered all over the highway, just stacks of it,” Mulinex said.

But when the cleanup effort ended, Mulinex and the other volunteers got a nice surprise.

“We picked up probably about 85, maybe 90 percent, of the money that was scattered on the highway, and they took the money with them,” Mulinex said.

But they'll never find all those coins.

“But they said that they had all that they wanted to recover, so whatever you find stick in your pocket they said,” he explained.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 152 opened back up around 3 p.m. after being closed since before noon Thursday.

Police say the driver of the Brinks truck sustained minimal injuries in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck is in critical condition at an area hospital.