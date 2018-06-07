Family boosts reward to $15,000 in Independence homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Detectives are hoping an increased reward will get them more information about a homicide that happened in March.

$15,000 is now being offered for tips in the death of Christopher Harris Junior, who was killed on East 28th Place.

Police say more than one person was involved in shooting Harris.

Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an attack that took place in front of his 9-year-old daughter, late on the night of March 14.

Detectives had been looking for a red car seen speeding away from the crime scene, but have no other identifying information.

Now, Kecia Harris, the victim's mother, is adding $13,000 to the standard $2,000 TIPS Hotline reward in hopes of bringing to justice, all of those responsible for her son's death.

"I will give every dime that I have to bring these guys to justice," Kecia Harris said. "If I have to work for nothing for the rest of my life to get justice then that’s what I’ll do. Because it's not fair, it’s not fair."

Since Harris' murder, one man has been charged in the case.

Lester "Lucky" Brown is accused of using a GPS tracking device to follow the victim.

Detectives believe others responsible for the killing remain at large.

Information that leads to an arrest or the filing of criminal charges can get you $15,000 cash in this case. All tips remain anonymous and you can submit them electronically at KCcrimestoppers.com. Or you can call (816) 474-TIPS.