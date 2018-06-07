× Hot Country Nights are back and feature some of country’s hottest artists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is the proud broadcast partner for the Miller Lite/Q104 Hot Country Nights at KC Live! The concerts are typically free for the general admission areas. Those interested in attending the Lee Brice and Billy Currington concerts must purchase tickets.

The Hot Country Nights concerts take place on Thursdays throughout the summer.

See the schedule below.

Watch FOX4 on Wednesdays this summer for your chance to win tickets to the shows.

June 7 — Pat Green and Aaron Watson

June 14 — LoCash

June 21 — Midland

June 28 — Whiskey Myers

July 5 — Travis Marvin

July 12 — Lee Brice -tickets needed

July 19 — Casey Donahew

July 26 — LANCO

August 2 — Billy Currington – tickets needed

August 9 — Drew Baldridge and Granger Smith

August 16 — Ashley McBride and Jillian Jacqueline

August 23 — Randy Rogers