Hot Country Nights are back and feature some of country’s hottest artists

Hot Country Nights Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is the proud broadcast partner for the Miller Lite/Q104 Hot Country Nights at KC Live! The concerts are typically free for the general admission areas. Those interested in attending the Lee Brice and Billy Currington concerts must purchase tickets.

The Hot Country Nights concerts take place on Thursdays throughout the summer.

See the schedule below.

Watch FOX4 on Wednesdays this summer for your chance to win tickets to the shows.

June 7Pat Green and Aaron Watson

June 14LoCash

June 21Midland

June 28Whiskey Myers

July 5 — Travis Marvin

July 12Lee Brice -tickets needed

July 19Casey Donahew

July 26LANCO

August 2Billy Currington – tickets needed

August 9Drew Baldridge and Granger Smith

August 16Ashley McBride and Jillian Jacqueline

August 23Randy Rogers