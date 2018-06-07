If you like food, fun and music, you’re going to love the KC Taste event happening in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Taste will be a two-day music, food, distillery, wine and beer festival, promoting brick and mortar establishments and showcasing all of the wonderful food and beverage talent Kansas City has to offer. Two days of live music featuring local and national acts Family friendly areas with bounce houses and arts/crafts for the kids.

The event starts Friday, Aug. 3 (4-10 p.m.) and runs through Saturday, Aug. 4 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

It's taking place at Union Station’s outdoor space including both the South Plaza and Triangle Parking, as well as the new Haverty Family Yards.

If you buy you tickets by Friday, June 8, they're only $20. After that they jump to $25.

Click or tap here for tickets.