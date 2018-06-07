Metro golf tournament with adaptive twist benefits children with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Golfers teed off for children in need at HyVee's Golf Scramble benefiting children with disabilities Thursday.

Not only did they play a round, but participants got a unique opportunity to see what the people who benefit from the event go through.

Some found it easy, but others had to try, try again taking a swing from a wheelchair. The money raised at the tournament goes directly to Variety Children's Charity. They provide equipment for children with disabilities.

"What we're really giving them is hope, hope that this child can really participate and do things that they never thought they could really do before," Variety Executive Director Deborah Weibrecht said.

Golfers also got to try a paramobile, a motorized machine, that allows paralyzed players to stand up and swing.

"Just trying to get balanced on there and get to the ball was a challenge," HyVee Store Director Scott Gilbert said. "It's near and dear to our hearts, and by raising this money like we're doing here today is just something else to help these kids out."

Kids like 10-year-old Bryce Pinter who has a form of dwarfism. Five years ago, Variety gave him a specially made bike.

"When they came alongside of us as a family and did something for us that we weren't able to do for ourselves, something that we`ll never be able to repay them for, but it changed us," said Kara Pinter, Bryce's mom.

It was a day of changed lives and perspectives for all involved.

Matt Bollig lost his ability to walk six years ago, and now he's showing these golfers how it's done. Bollig is a board member and the basketball director for Midwest Adaptive Sports in Dearborn, Missouri.

"A lot of good hits, bad hits, but humbling at the same time," Bollig said. "A good way for everybody to kind of see from our perspective in a sense. It is a different life, but we have a lot of fun."

The goal of the game was not to get the lowest score but give the biggest reward.

"When kids play side by side, with and without disabilities, they begin to value each other. That from a standpoint of a parent, and the child, is just a sweet, sweet gift," Pinter said.

In 2017, Variety raised $75,000 for kids with disabilities, and they were hoping to break that goal at this event. To date, they have raised more than $1 million.