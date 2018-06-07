Stanley the English bulldog visits metro on special mission to stand up for acceptance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TAPAWINGO, Mo. -- An adorable dog made history Thursday night in Lake Tapawingo as he spreads a powerful message across the country.

Thursday night’s City Council meeting at Lake Tapawingo City Hall started out pretty routine. A small crowd of citizens, the mayor and council members stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Moments later, amid much anticipation, all eyes quickly turned to a special canine turned celebrity. His name is Stanley.

”I just love him so much. He’s the sweetest, and his main goal is to take a step for others and to take a step for acceptance,” a proud Deborah Pack said about her beloved pet and friend.

”Stanley is an ambassador we all can learn from,” Lake Tapawingo Mayor Tom Goddard said.

Stanley was born with several physical challenges, including a cleft lip, a curved spine and deformities in his back legs.

“Stanley is so strong. He overcame each of these challenges, got the medical help he needed, grew stronger, and today he’s doing just fine. Now, through his own outreach program, he is now reaching others, teaching children and adults about acceptance, love and and how not to judge others but to accept everybody’s differences," Pack said.

Thursday night, the 65-pound pooch made history. Stanley received a proclamation from Lake Tapawingo’s mayor. It’s the humble hound’s 29th such award.

”He’s been to day cares, down in homeless areas, to schools, to nursing homes and he’s helped so many children fighting cancer. Stanley has no judgement, he has no opinion and so people related to him. He just has to be there and people have to know that somebody’s there, somebody’s cares. Wherever the need is, we go to it,” Pack said.

The canine celebrity brought the mayor’s wife to tears.

“I just don’t know how a dog can do this to you, but it does and I’m very impressed with Stanley," Jody Goddard said.

No doubt Stanley now has Lake Tapawingo by the tail.

”A lot of people have challenges that they have to deal with on a daily basis, so when they see him take a step forward it gives them hope and encouragement to keep going,” Pack said.

The caring canine with a huge heart won’t stop until he’s taken his message to the White House.

“And we’re hoping to get a White House resolution or a proclamation and if we get that, then we have done it! We have met that ultimate goal!” Pack said.