Attorneys for former governor Greitens bill Missouri for $150,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have billed the state for more than $150,000.

The Office of Administration said Friday that it is still reviewing the request for payment.

Records provided to the Associated Press under the state’s open records law show that the Graves Garrett law firm in Kansas City billed the state more than $89,000. That covers 260 hours of work by four employees, plus expenses, from April 27 to May 29.

The Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm billed Missouri more than $64,000 on behalf of attorney Ross Garber, an impeachment specialist. That included 157 hours of work, plus expenses, from March 5 to May 29.

Greitens, a 44-year-old former Navy SEAL officer, resigned amid investigations into whether he took a photo of his former lover without her permission while she was blindfolded and at least partially nude, and whether he illegally used a donor email list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. Legislators were also discussing whether to seek his impeachment.

Greitens was charged in both those cases. In exchange for Greitens’ resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner last week dropped the charge pertaining to the charity’s email list.

Then Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker revealed on Friday that she is declining to press further charges in the invasion of privacy case.