Debris from last weekend’s storms leaves metro homeowners concerned about flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s a mess in Kim Jackson’s backyard. She and her son have spent the week cleaning up debris left by last Saturday’s storm that left her and her neighbors without power for three days.

Although the power was back on by Monday, another concern remains: Some of the storm's biggest debris is lying in a culvert that backs up to her home and several others.

The culvert is blocked by a broken KCP&L power pole, power lines and large chunks of multiple trees trimmed to make way for KCP&L workers who restored power to nearly 90,000 customers.

Although Jackson is grateful to have her power back, she’s worried what that blocked culvert might mean for the next big storm.

“We could potentially have water rising up through the backyard,” Jackson said.

She called KCP&L to ask when the culvert would be cleared and was told she’s “on the list.” However another neighbor told FOX4 Problem Solvers that KCP&L informed her the company wasn’t coming back out and that clearing the culvert of debris was her responsibility.

That seemed odd to FOX4 since much of the debris belonged to KCP&L – wires, power pole, transformer parts. Problem Solvers called KCP&L and a spokesman assured us that any debris belonging to the power company would be removed by the power company.

And it was, the same day we called.

But the tree trimmings, many of which are huge logs, remained. KCP&L said those are the responsibility of the homeowners. KCP&L told us it only hauls away tree trimmings that result from routine maintenance – not from major storms.

“If it's our responsibility, it will sit for a very long time because it is back in the woods and not easy for us to get it out,” Jackson said.

Another homeowner insisted to us that cleaning out the culvert could not possibly be her responsibility because the culvert was beyond her property line. We checked Jackson County court records and the culvert actually was part of her property.

But here’s the good news, since the remaining debris was blocking a storm water drainage area, KCP&L sent out a crew to cut up those huge chunks of tree and stack them safely away from the culvert.

Potential flooding averted and problem solved.